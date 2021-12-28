-
Broadcasters Foundation Of America Seeks Year-End Contributions To Help Those In Need
by Roy Trakin
December 29, 2021
The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA provides financial assistance to colleagues in dire need to pay exorbitant medical or pharmaceutical bills.
This year, the non-profit needs the support of its members to provide vital assistance due to the COVID epidemic. The org will award more than $1.8 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants this year. Monthly grants have increased 75%, and more than 500 emergency grants have been awarded since 2017. Over the past 20 years, the BFA has distributed more than $25 million to broadcasters in need.
For more information please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org. To make a donation, click here.