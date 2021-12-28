Taylor Swift (Photo: Press Line Photos / Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT's lawyers have requested that a federal judge call off a planned jury trial over allegations that she stole the lyrics to “Shake It Off” from an earlier song about “playas” and “haters,” arguing that the judge’s recent ruling against her was “unprecedented.”

Two weeks after the court refused to dismiss a lawsuit that claims SWIFT lifted the lyrics from an earlier song called “Playas Gon’ Play” by the group 3LW, her legal team has asked the judge to reconsider the decision.

In the filing, SWIFT's attorneys argued that “no other court” had ever allowed such a case to proceed to trial.

“Plaintiffs could sue everyone who writes, sings or publicly says ‘players gonna play’ and ‘haters gonna hate,'” wrote SWIFT’s attorney, PETER ANDERSON, in a motion filed on DECEMBER 23rd. “To permit that is unprecedented and cheats the public domain.”

On DECEMBER 9th, U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE MICHAEL W. FITZGERALD refused SWIFT’s request to toss out the case. The judge said the case was too close to call, and should be decided by a jury of her peers.

“Even though there are some noticeable differences between the works, there are also significant similarities in word usage and sequence/structure,” the judge wrote at the time.

In the new filing,SWIFT’s attorneys argued that the judge made a “clear error” in his analysis. Namely, they argued he had failed to apply copyright law’s so-called extrinsic test – the process where judges filter out material that isn’t covered by copyrights before they compare the two songs.

“It is essential to distinguish between the protected and unprotected material in a plaintiff’s work,” her attorneys wrote, quoting directly from the high-profile ruling that dismissed a similar case against LED ZEPPELIN over the intro to “Stairway To Heaven.”

“Doing so here leaves only this similarity: both works use versions of two short public domain phrases – ‘players gonna play’ and ‘haters gonna hate’ – that are free for everyone to use, and two other but different tautologies that plaintiffs claim share the same underlying general idea or concept. The presence of versions of the two short public domain statements and two other tautologies in both songs … simply does not satisfy the extrinsic test.”

