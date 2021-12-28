-
Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans Join Musicians On Call To Perform Virtual Holiday Program
by Roy Trakin
December 29, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's KELSEA BALLERINI and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MORGAN EVANS joined with MUSICIANS ON CALL to perform for patients from coast to coast during a special holiday virtual program.
Patients were invited to sing along to holiday favorites, while a few patients at the CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at TRISTAR CENTENNIAL in NASHVILLE, LE BONHEUR CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in MEMPHIS and PHOENIX CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL got a special treat, with a surprise one-on-one meet and greet, where they got to connect with the married Country couple over pets, books, sports and – of course – music.