Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans Provide Xmas Cheer

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's KELSEA BALLERINI and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MORGAN EVANS joined with MUSICIANS ON CALL to perform for patients from coast to coast during a special holiday virtual program.

Patients were invited to sing along to holiday favorites, while a few patients at the CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at TRISTAR CENTENNIAL in NASHVILLE, LE BONHEUR CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in MEMPHIS and PHOENIX CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL got a special treat, with a surprise one-on-one meet and greet, where they got to connect with the married Country couple over pets, books, sports and – of course – music.

