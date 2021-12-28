Flipping To AC In Bismarck

iHEARTMEDIA AC KYYY/BISMARCK, ND, after dropping its Y93 brand after 46 years to stunt as “CHRISTMAS 92.9," has now flipped to AC “MIX 92.9“.

Dubbed “Variety From The '80s To Today”, KYYY is running iHEART’s national AC music playlist, including TIMBALAND's "Apologize," PAT BENATAR's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits," among others. The move gives the local market an AC station for the first time since 2011, when KYYY moved to Hot AC and then back to Top 40 the following year.

« see more Net News