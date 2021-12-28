James 'The Dock Of Rock' Barreras Hangs It Up

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Rock KIOT (COYOTE 102.5)/ALBUQUERQUE fabled "The Dock Of Rock," JAMES BARRERAS, is hanging up his mic after 33 years in broadcasting. His last day at KIOT, his home for the past 11 years, will be DECEMBER 30th.

BARRERAS started his radio career at KBSF-AM/SANTA FE, NM in 1988, with pit stops at KRBL (98.5 THE REBEL ROCKER), KKJY, KMGA and KPEK, where he spent 15 years. He is a veteran of the U.S. ARMY, COAST GUARD and has been involved with the AMERICAN BREAST CANCER ASSOCIATION for more than 10 years.

JAMES was a touring musician in the '70s and has entertained listeners with his rock knowledge and experiences. He will retire with KAREN, his wife of 27 years.

Commented KIOT/KABG PD SAM NEWTON, "It's strange to say goodbye to a guy who was my PD in the '90s at KKJY. Remember how many times paths cross in radio. AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA, the on-air staff and I wish him the very best for what the future holds."

