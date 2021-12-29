Drake (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Canadian Rapper, Singer and Actor, DRAKE was caught on camera on CHRISTMAS day in TORONTO handing out stacks of cash to random recipients. A video of the Artist handing out a giant stack of Canadian cash from the back of a MERCEDES MAYBACH to unsuspecting city goers went viral over the weekend.

DRAKE did his best to enjoy CHRISTMAS this year despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. On CHRISTMAS Day, he uploaded a video of himself playing with his 4-year-old son ADONIS as he laughed uncontrollably.

DRAKE said in the video, “I’m gonna get up, I’m gonna get out of this. Merry CHRISTMAS From The Gang.”

