FAMILY LIFE RADIO (FLR) Pres. EVAN CARLSON is adding CEO to his responsibilities, replacing his father, Dr. RANDY CARLSON, who has been CEO since 1995. Dr. CARLSON will continue in his role as founder and host of the ministry's INTENTIONAL LIVING program and as the chairman of FLR’s board of directors.

Several years ago, FLR’s board of directors appointed a leadership succession committee to assess future needs for the ministry. After completing their work, the succession committee recommended EVAN’s appointment as Pres., which began in NOVEMBER 2018. EVAN has an MBA from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY and has served in several different roles at FLR, including as Vp/Marketing and as EVP of the company.

EVAN said, “It’s a joy for me to be able to continue forward with our mission of reaching and equipping our listeners to live a more intentional life in Christ."

Dr. CARLSON added, “The Board has great confidence in EVAN’s leadership, training and experience, and it’s an honor for me to see the ministry continuing into a third generation.”

