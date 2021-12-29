Heather Collins & J Love

ALL ACCESS has learned that AUDACY's Hot AC KMXB (Mix 94.1)/LAS VEGAS has promoted Midday personality HEATHER COLLINS to APD and PM Drive Host. Brand Manager J LOVE will move from Nights to Middays to cover her slot. The promotion comes just a week after former PM Drive Host and APD SHAWN TEMPESTA announced he was leaving the station after over 15 years (NET NEWS 12/23).

COLLINS grew up listening to Mix 94.1 in LAS VEGAS, where she was born and raised, and has spent the last 12 years working there in various positions, most recently as Assistant MD/Middays. She's also put in time at sister stations Alternative KXTE (X107.5), now ALT 107.5, and Top 40 KLUC.

Brand Manager J LOVE was hired as APD of KMXB in 2012 and took over the station in 2015. He began covering nights when the pandemic hit in early 2020.

LOVE said of HEATHER, "It's such a joy to be able to promote HEATHER to both positions. As someone who grew up listening to the station, her passion for Mix 94.1 is obvious in her commitment to the station. I know she will make us proud."

COLLINS will also continue to voice track Middays on sister station KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND, and MERCEDES MARTINEZ of MERCEDES IN THE MORNING will take over the role of Assistant MD for KMXB. Changes go into affect MONDAY JANUARY 3rd.

