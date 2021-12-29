'Seen On Screen 2021' Report Out

NIELSEN’s recent "Seen on Screen 2021" report says diverse audiences listen to Podcasts 9 to 2 times a month, 3 hours a week, and people with disabilities are listening the most at home. The report examines the importance of the quantity and quality of on-screen representation for diverse identity groups: Blacks, Hispanics, and people with disabilities. Specifically, how and how often different identity groups show up in content—and where within the storyline or subject—matters.

Black listeners are streaming audio more than other audiences, while listening more closely when brands reach out—averaging a 73% brand recall for podcast ads. Podcasts are now a go-to platform for Hispanics to find diverse content reflective of their experiences and culture, and the podcasters that best engage them. As such, podcast listening among Hispanics 25-39 has doubled in the last three years.From the unique Asian AMERICAN experience to culturally relevant comedy, the availability of content that speaks to Asian AMERICANS is a key reason the number of podcast listeners has grown 5x over the last decade.

The transformation toward increased engagement of podcasts over the last decade has created the opportunity for all audiences to find more content that resonates. And while the positive momentum of podcasting is enticing more celebrity involvement and even fueling original TV content, podcasts are attracting big ad dollars. THE INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB) is predicting that ad revenue will hit $2 billion by 2023, well above the $842 million generated last year.

Notably, podcast advertising—particularly when read by the host—drives a stronger brand recall punch than more traditional forms of advertisements. For example, NIELSEN’S PODCAST AD EFFECTIVENESS (PAE) solutions have found that host-read ads drive a brand recall rate of 71%, which subsequently creates high levels of consumer interest, purchase intent and recommendation intent.

For more info on the "Seen On Screen 2021" report click here.





« see more Net News