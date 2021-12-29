Shutting Down After 73 Years

G-CAP COMMUNICATIONS Country KOGT/ORANGE, TX is shutting down after 73 years. The station will broadcast for the last time on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st. The announcement came from KOGT owner GARY STELLY during his morning show on TUESDAY (12/28). He cited a number of factors, including changing media, as the reason for ceasing all operations.

Stelly is an ORANGEFIELD HIGH SCHOOL graduate who worked at KOGT when he was in college. He then bought the station in 1992 from a small out-of-town company. Through the years, their content has covered hurricanes, crime, sports, elections, scandals, and music.

1600-AM KOGT began its first broadcast, FRIDAY, JANUARY 16th, 1948. On that day, listeners heard local news, a STARK HIGH basketball game, BING CROSBY, and organ music.

STELLY said, “I look forward to reminiscing during The KOGT Morning Show the next couple of mornings and having the opportunity to thank the people that have been there for us.”





