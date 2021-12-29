KATY PERRY will kick off her LAS VEGAS residency at RESORT WORLD Tonight (12/29). She gave fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show during her appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA earlier today. PLAY will run through MARCH 19th, 2022 and include exclusive NEW YEAR’S EVE and NEW YEAR’S DAY performances (NET NEWS 5/17) .

PERRY said, “I’m so proud to bring this larger-than-life show to VEGAS. This residency has been years in the making - I remember being in a hard hat and steel-toed boots to walk among the steel beams that make up this gorgeous new theater! I had such a wild time dreaming up all six acts of this show, and it really made me listen to my catalog in a whole new way to come up with a set list that included 20 of my most-streamed songs as well as my new ALESSO collaboration to keep things fresh.”

In addition to PLAY kicking off tonight, PERRY released a new dance track globally today in collaboration with ALESSO, "When I'm Gone."

