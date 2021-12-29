Mike Scott

SALEM MEDIA GROUP News/Talk WIND (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO has overhauled its news and traffic operations. MIKE SCOTT, who has anchored newscasts on the station between 5a and NOON (CT) each weekday, will transition into a full-time position as News Director, where he’ll continue to anchor newscasts and will begin handling traffic reporting duties, as well.

Said SCOTT, “I'm incredibly gratified to be able to continue in my role on the air with AM 560 and SALEM MEDIA. We have some of the best listeners in all of CHICAGO radio and some of the best on-air talent. I look forward to providing the first look at the day’s news for our audience.”

In addition, SCOTT will also assume anchoring duties for the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK’s DAYBREAK INSIDER PODCAST, which launched in SEPTEMBER.

SCOTT has also anchored newscasts for SALEM MEDIA GROUP News/Talk WWTC (AM 1280 THE PATROIT)/MINNEAPOLIS and previously served as the CHICAGO CITY HALL reporter for METROSOURCE news, beginning in 1999.

JOANN GENETTE will join the station as an afternoon news anchor through an agreement with REMOTE NEWS SERVICE. She has been heard on a number of CHICAGO stations, including WLIT-F, WLS-F, WLS-A, WBBM-A, and WKSC-F, where she was heard in mornings and served as the station’s Public Affairs Director for seven years.

Said GENETTE, “I’m very excited to have this new role. It’s a great fit for me. I’ve always understood the most important element of news is recognizing real people’s lives are attached to these stories.”

Veteran traffic reporter JILL URCHAK will begin handling afternoon traffic reports. “A big thanks to the management of AM 560 for making me part of their fantastic radio station,” she said. “I look forward to the journey and the opportunities that come with it. I’m super excited!”

Added WIND Regional VP/GM JEFF REISMAN, "News and traffic are cornerstone elements for our format and for our radio station. Keeping MIKE SCOTT on our team while also adding JOANN and JILL solidifies our commitment to serve our audience. We have a team of veteran broadcasters with experience and insight that our listeners can trust.”

