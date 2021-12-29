WHYL Mourns Scott Johnson

WHYL, INC. Adult Hits WHYL/CARLISLE, PA, PD and Morning Man SCOTT JOHNSON has passed away.

JOHNSON's resume included production at WBEB/PHILADELPHIA, WAEB-F/ALLENTOWN, PA, and TRAFFAX.

He also founded imdoinit.org, a charity to raise awareness for glioblastoma brain cancer, from which his 18-year-old daughter MEGHAN passed away in 2017. He is survived by another daughter, RACHAEL.

