Christian Music Broadcasters Bringing Momentum 2022 To Orlando, June 2nd-4th
by Roy Trakin
December 30, 2021
The CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS' MOMENTUM 2022 convention, scheduled for ORLANDO, JUNE 2nd-4th will launch its registration on JANUARY 12th, when it will hold a one-day only Early Bird event.
CMB brings CHRISTIAN media from around the world together for the purpose of reaching listeners with the Gospel message by developing and producing relevant programming that encourages listener interest in and involvement with the Gospel of JESUS CHRIST.
