LL Cool J: Out Of Commission (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

L COOL J has pulled out of this year's DICK CLARK's NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST after testing positive for COVID, according to BILLBOARD.

CHLOE has also opted out of the event, where she was to have performed her solo single, "Have Mercy."

The show will still go on, though, with 25 performers from NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, NEW ORLEANS and PUERTO RICO (with a SPANISH language countdown for the first time) marking the venerable institution's 50th anniversary.

Still set to perform are JOURNEY and KAROL G from NEW YORK; BILLY PORTER from NEW ORLEANS, who will also be hosting; CIARA will host in L.A. again with DJ NICE, AJR and DAISY the GREAT, AVRIL LAVIGNE and TRAVIS BARKER, BIG BOI and SLEEPY BROWN, DON OMAR, FRENCH MONTANA, MACKLEMORE with RYAN LEWIS and WINDSET, MAE MULLER, MANESKIN, MASKED WOLF, ONEREPUBLIC, POLO G and WALKER HAYES. IKE PORTER and DADDY YANKEE will both host the SPANISH-language countdown in SAN JUAN.

The show airs this FRIDAY, DEC. 31st, at 8p (ET) on ABC.

