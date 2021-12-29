-
Jonah Griss-Bush Joins WRRV-WRRB/Poughkeepsie-Hudson Valley, NY As Brand Manager/Afternoons
by Shawn Alexander
December 30, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Alternative WRRV-WRRB/POUGHKEEPSIE-HUDSON VALLEY, NY hires JONAH GRISS-BUSH as its new Brand Manager/afternooner replacing TAYLOR DICKSON, who resigned last summer (NET NEWS 7/6) for a digital media position at CLEARPLAN CONSULTING.
Most recently, GRISS-BUSH was morning show co-host at former AUDACY Country WNSH/NEW YORK. He previously hosted mornings at HUBBARD Adult Hits WARH (106.5 THE ARCH)/ST. LOUIS and afternoons on sister Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3).