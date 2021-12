Elliot In The Morning Coming To KC

AUDACY Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY will debut ELLIOT IN THE MORNING beginning MONDAY, JANUARY 3rd. The show will air weekdays from 5-9a.

EITM originates from iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON, DC and is also syndicated on AUDACY Alternative WRXL (ALT 102.1)/RICHMOND. ELLIOT IN THE MORNING has been on DC101 for the past 22 years and ELLIOT SEAGAL was inducted into the RADIO HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2021.

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING replace KLEIN & ALLY at KRBZ.

« see more Net News