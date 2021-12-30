December '21 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER and FALL BOOK '21 ratings results arrive TOMORROW for BATON ROUGE, BILOXIE-GULFPORT- PASCAGOULA, BOWLING GREEN, KY, LAFAYETTE, LAUREL-HATTIESBURG, MS, LOUIVILLE, MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NEW ORLEANS, OKLAHOMA CITY, and PUERTO RICO. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).





