Working Women & Radio Drive Revenue

MEDIA AUDIT is reporting that despite job loss and household financial disruptions since the beginning of the pandemic, working women are still an unstoppable force driving the U.S. economy, controlling 70% to 80% of all buying decisions. Radio continues to be a proven branding ad medium to reach working women who have disposable income to spend and, according to the data, many are planning major consumer purchases.

In four of five representative 2021 consumer/market surveys conducted by THE MEDIA AUDIT, working women of all ages over-index for heavy exposure (180+ minutes during an average day) and match the market average in the fifth. The following table also shows working mothers over-index in three of the five markets, an important audience for household consumer purchases.

Working Women over-index in every representative market for six selected consumer purchases, except buying a home during the next two years in the Austin market. The index of 99, however, essentially matches the market average.

The strong indices for planning to purchase or lease a new vehicle during the 12 months will be a major contribution to the rebound of the automotive industry. Interestingly, planning cosmetic surgery or a procedure has the largest indices of all six selected planned purchases in four of the five markets. Both women and men want to revitalize their look and gain new confidence after their pandemic experience.

Working women, especially as more become entrepreneurs and start a business and move into the C-suite, need the news, weather, information and entertainment available on radio wherever they are during their day. It not only helps to drive their aspirations, but also provides the critical information they need to spend their consumer dollars wisely.

VP/THE MEDIA AUDIT, NICK MILLER said, “Whether working from home or returning to the workplace, radio continues to be a daily companion for working women throughout their busy days. Because women control and influence the vast majority of household and other consumer spending, radio becomes a primary engagement platform for brands and retailers selling major consumer products, from new vehicles to appliances to furniture, as well as various services for women and family members.”





« back to Net News