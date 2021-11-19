Jacobs

According to FRED JACOBS of JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES, the “live *& local” question is an ongoing debate in radio – and one that we should continue to have. It is a fundamental issue that speaks to big questions that include funding, talent, and marketing – all of which have been rocked (and in many cases, cut) since the start of the pandemic.

This debate isn't just about whether broadcasters can monetize a concerted local effort. It goes to the heart of broadcast radio's continued relevancy as a platform that matters in people's lives.

As we head into the new year, and a COVID recovery (one can only hope), how broadcasters weigh the value of “live & local” could play a determining role in the medium's ongoing survival in a growing audio smörgåsbord of free and paid content. Click here to read more.

