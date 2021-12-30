Worden & Murphey

As we kick off year three of ALL ACCESS' weekly feature "Women To Watch," The first two weeks will feature two iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES Power Programmers. Week 1: VP/Rock & Alternative and KYSR (Alt 98.7) PD LISA WORDEN and Week 2: Top 40 KISS - FM PD BEATA MURPHEY.

LISA will take us on a journey through the "Golden Days" of "The World Famous KROQ," her new weekly feature on KYSR, "She Is The Voice," and her new journey with iHEARTMEDIA. BEATA shares her insight on building a great team, and her desire to be a great leader.

The first feature goes live on TUESDAY JANUARY 4th. To catch up on "Women To Watch 2021," click here.

« see more Net News