Now Available On Mobile App

Streaming sports audio service THE KONTENDER has launched its mobile app, giving users access to the service's live streams and podcasts.

Co-Founder JAMES FLIPPIN said, “The mobile app provides yet another way to reach our audience. One of the goals we had when launching THE KONTENDER, was that we wanted to reach people where they are and quickly. Now, we’re with our listeners wherever they go on the phone, and with one click of the app, you can hear our content. There’s no more fumbling around through hundreds of other stations to get to the product.”

He added, “Our goal is to be a nimble operation, available to go live to provide a service to our sports fans when there are big moments with their teams. In app testing, we’ve seen results when the app notifications are used effectively to draw attention to breaking news and big interviews."

