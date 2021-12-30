Dirty Honey's Marc LaBelle

DIRTY HONEY helped kick off the 2022 NHL WINTER CLASSIC on NEW YEAR'S DAY as part of TNT's event coverage. Filmed on one of MINNESOTA’s frozen lakes, the band wrapped up the pre-game coverage with an interpretation of hometown hero and rock icon PRINCE’s “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Said TURNER SPORTS director KYLE LASSITER, who shot the segment with CRAIG MURRAY, “I found out about DIRTY HONEY through former NHL player SCOTTIE UPSHALL and have been a fan ever since. I had read that [vocalist] MARC LaBELLE was a big hockey guy, and as soon as we landed the NHL deal on TNT earlier this year, my first thought was that we would do something with these guys at some point. When we came up with this concept, all the stars seemed to align. We needed a band who could faithfully pull off a legit PRINCE cover as well as one passionate enough to agree to shoot on a frozen lake in northern MINNESOTA in mid-DECEMBER. The boys crushed it.”

DIRTY HONEY's “Let’s Go Crazy” full-length version was recorded in Los Angeles at NRG STUDIOS and mixed by CHRIS LORD-ALGE, and is now available on DIRT RECORDS for all DSPs.

The NHL WINTER CLASSIC matched the MINNESOTA WILD and the ST. LOUIS BLUES at the outdoor TARGET FIELD, home of the MINNESOTA TWINS baseball team.

Following DIRTY HONEY’s NHL WINTER CLASSIC debut, the band will hit the road on JANUARY 18th for the YOUNG GUNS tour, a 31-city, co-headline NORTH AMERICAN trek with MAMMOTH WVH. More info can be found here.

