'Law Enforcement Today' Adds KSIM-KZIM/Sikeston, MO, WXAN/Carbondale, IL, As Affiliates
by Roy Trakin
January 4, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The "Law Enforcement Today" podcast has added three new stations as affiliates, including MAX MEDIA News/Talk KSIM-KZIM/SIKESTON, MO, and SOUTHERN GOSPITALITY Gospel WXAN/CARBONDALE, IL,according to partner/host/producer JOHN JAY WILEY.
To get more information on adding the market exclusive show for off-peak time slots, contact WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com.