Law Enforcement Today Adds Three New Affiliates

The "Law Enforcement Today" podcast has added three new stations as affiliates, including MAX MEDIA News/Talk KSIM-KZIM/SIKESTON, MO, and SOUTHERN GOSPITALITY Gospel WXAN/CARBONDALE, IL,according to partner/host/producer JOHN JAY WILEY.

To get more information on adding the market exclusive show for off-peak time slots, contact WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com.













« see more Net News