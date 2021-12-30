Ending February 28th

SUITERADIO's syndicated Country daypart show, BUD & BROADWAY, will cease production in two months. The show, originally hosted by BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY, was picked up for syndication by SUITERADIO in the summer of 2020 (NET NEWS 8/6/20), and continued on with that name on the show's then 20 affiliates even after FORD's departure in MAY of this year (NET NEWS 5/10), with BROADWAY hosting alongside castmates TIM WALL and BECCA WALLS.

In an email to affiliates sent on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28th and obtained by ALL ACCESS, SUITERADIO President CRUZE said, "As a broadcast affiliate of THE BUD & BROADWAY SHOW, you should have by now received a telephone call (or voice message) from us (SUITERADIO LLC senior management) regarding the future of the ... show. This memorandum is to inform you in writing that the host and creator of THE BUD & BROADWAY SHOW, JERRY BROADWAY, has informed SUITERADIO of their intent to cease production and delivery of the program after FEBRUARY 28th, 2022. Therefore, please consider this memorandum your 60-day notice of discontinuance for THE BUD & BROADWAY SHOW, as it will no longer be available through SUITERADIO after 2/28/22.

"We deeply regret this development and are surprised and disappointed to have to communicate this news to our valued affiliates," CRUZE continued. "Please be assured that the same regular daily service will continue uninterrupted for the next two months. Again, we regret this unexpected development as we work to assist with the wind-down period over the next two months."

The show was available both in a standalone form, and as part of SUITERADIO'S 24/7 Country hits format, THE BRAND. Current affiliates include mornings at WMYL (96.7 MERLE)/KNOXVILLE and KYYX/OKLAHOMA CITY, and afternoons at KVOO (98.5 THE BULL)/TULSA. UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS had come aboard to sell national network commercial time two months after the show's SEPTEMBER 2020 launch (NET NEWS 11/12/20).

Prior to entering syndication, FORD and BROADWAY co-hosted mornings together for nine years at Country WIL/ST. LOUIS, and spent three years co-hosting afternoons (and mornings before that) at Country KTGX (The TWISTER)/TULSA, OK.

