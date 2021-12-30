Hola, El Patron 96.7

iHEARTMEDIA's WBZW/ATLANTA ended its all-CHRISTMAS stunting on JANUARY 1st to launch a Regional Mexican format as EL PATRON 96.7. The addition gives the market a second HISPANIC brand, joining Spanish Hits WBZY (Z105.7), which WBZW formerly simulcast from MAY 2020 through NOVEMBER 2021.

PD ORLANDO ROSA said, “With the launch of EL PATRON 96.7, we are proud to continue the tradition of being the innovator and leader of ATLANTA’s Hispanic media landscape. With the rapidly growing Hispanic population in ATLANTA, as well as emerging musical tastes, this move puts us in a position to super-serve all of our Hispanic listeners, advertisers and the community.”

