iHEARTMEDIA Spanish WBZW (EL PATRON 96.7)/ATLANTA, with the brand slogan, "Pura Musica Perrona," debuted on JANUARY 1st. The addition gives the market a second HISPANIC brand, joining the SPANISH contemporary hits station, WBZY (Z105.7).

The station will broadcast regional Mexican music including a unique mix of Banda, Norteño and Rancheras. Artists featured include GRUPO FIRME, LA ADICTIVA BANDA SAN JOSE DE MESILLAS, CALIBRE 50, LOS DOS CARNALES, BANDA MS and CHRISTIAN NODAL.

Commented WBZW/WBZY PD ORLANDO ROSA, “With the launch of EL PATRON 96.7, we are proud to continue the tradition of being the innovator and leader of ATLANTA’s HISPANIC media landscape. With the rapidly growing HISPANIC population in ATLANTA, as well as emerging musical tastes, this move puts us in a position to super-serve all of our HISPANIC listeners, advertisers and the community.”

