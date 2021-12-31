Carson Blackley Blake

iHEARTMEDIA Country WNCB (B93.9)/RALEIGH PD/midday host CARSON BLACKLEY BLAKE has departed the station where she has worked since 2017. She shared the news in an INSTAGRAM video on FRIDAY (12/31), writing, "TODAY is my last day at iHEARTMEDIA. Nine years with the same company. Wow. I owe a lot of my life to radio. I even met my husband in 2014 because he was family friends with my PD. Radio has opened more doors for me than it’s closed, and that’s something to be proud of! My entire adult life has been defined by my career, until my daughter was born.

"Nothing bitter about this goodbye," she continued. "I’ve never been more sure of my decision to hang up the headphones. I’ve learned from and worked with the best Country programmers. What an opportunity that was! Leaving the iHEARTCOUNTRY family may be the hardest part, but ultimately, my priorities changed. It’s time for something different. But first, snuggles with my daughter for as long as I can."

She joined WNCB as MD/midday host, and was promoted to PD in 2020 (NET NEWS 7/15/20). Prior to WNCB, she was MD/midday host at sister Country station WPGB (BIG 104.7)/PITTSBURGH, where she had worked since 2014. Previously, she did afternoons at iHEART Top 40 WDCG/RALEIGH.

