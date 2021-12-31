Daniels

RICK DANIELS has departed the OM job at 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA in OLEAN, NY, where he was also PD/afternoon host at Country WPIG (95.7 THE BIG PIG), and is returning to INDIANA to join broadcast and digital ad management company WIDEORBIT as Client Success Specialist, effective TUESDAY, JANUARY 4th. In addition to WPIG, he had been overseeing Classic Hits WOLY (BIG OLY 107.1), Top 40 WMXO (MIX 101.5) and Classic Rock WQRS (98 ROCKS) since accepting the job with 7 MOUNTAINS last JULY (NET NEWS 7/20/21).

DANIELS shared the news on FACEBOOK last week (12/31), writing, "After 20+ years, I’m hanging up the headphones on a full-time basis in radio. I’ve made a lot of moves, especially the last two years. U-HAUL made some money off me for sure. The last few months, I’ve had it in the back of my mind, to try something new. Recently, some events in my personal life have led me to this choice, and to decide what’s really important." In his new position, DANIELS said, he'll be "within just a few minutes' drive of my awesome kids."

He added, "I’ll still be looking to do some part-time on-air work or voicetracking when the time is right. Thanks to everyone in radio who has mentored me over the years, and made my dream of being a radio personality come true. I got to do things beyond my wildest dreams, and I’m grateful for that."

Prior to 7 MOUNTAINS, DANIELS was PD/morning host at Country WKKG/COLUMBUS, IN, for six months. Before that, he was briefly morning host at Country WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3)/FRANKLIN, IN, following stints in mornings at Country WGGC (GOOBER 95)/BOWLING GREEN, KY; PD/afternoons at Country WTVY/DOTHAN, AL; and afternoons at Country KIZN(KISSIN 93.3)/BOISE, ID, among others.

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News