The Browns (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE artist KANE BROWN and his wife, KATELYN, who welcomed their second child, daughter KODI JANE BROWN, on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30th in NASHVILLE. The birth was a surprise, as the couple had not revealed KATELYN's pregnancy to fans.

BROWN shared photos on INSTAGRAM the following day, writing, "New year. New family member. Welcome to the family KODI JANE. Secret's finally out."

KODI joins older sister KINGSLEY ROSE, who turned two in OCTOBER.

