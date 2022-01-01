-
Kane Brown And Wife Welcome Second Child
by Phyllis Stark
January 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE artist KANE BROWN and his wife, KATELYN, who welcomed their second child, daughter KODI JANE BROWN, on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30th in NASHVILLE. The birth was a surprise, as the couple had not revealed KATELYN's pregnancy to fans.
BROWN shared photos on INSTAGRAM the following day, writing, "New year. New family member. Welcome to the family KODI JANE. Secret's finally out."
KODI joins older sister KINGSLEY ROSE, who turned two in OCTOBER.