Condolences To Ray Stevens On The Loss Of His Wife
by Phyllis Stark
January 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM (PT)
Condolences to COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member RAY STEVENS on the loss of his wife of more than 60 years, PENNY JACKSON RAGSDALE, who died in their NASHVILLE home on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st following a lengthy cancer battle. She was 78.
In addition to STEVENS, survivors include daughters TIMI and SUZI, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.