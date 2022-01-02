New Study

With the UNITED STATES increasingly becoming a multicultural-majority nation, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) recently commissioned a study to look at opportunities for Country music in this changing demographic. The study, presented to CMA members who signed up for a webinar last month, was conducted by HOROWITZ RESEARCH.

The research first showed that while six in 10 U.S. adults listen to Country music at least monthly, that number drops to half (five in 10) among non-white audiences. Among Black, Latinx and Asian audiences, the top three reasons for not listening to Country were: “just not that into it,” “not top of mind/rarely think to put it on” and “can’t relate to the vibe.” The response “don’t know much about it” was also in the top five among all three groups. Among the Black consumers researched, an additional answer was “artists don’t build POC fans.” Asian and Latinx audiences cited “lyrics not relatable” as a factor for not listening to Country.

There was somewhat better news in the perception of Country music’s evolution. While 54% of white consumers believe Country is “getting more diverse lately,” 40% of the black consumers surveyed also believe that to be the case. Among Latinx and Asian consumers, the number is 36%. The numbers are much higher among core Country listeners, with 71% of white fans, 66% of Black and Asian fans, and 59% of Latinx fans saying they believe the genre is getting more diverse.

Asked what initiatives would have a positive impact on the genre’s diversity, all four groups (Black, Latinx, Asian and white) cited collaborations between Country stars and artists from other genres. Other popular answers included:

°More Black/Latinx/Asian/other diverse artists

°Industry did more to celebrate cultural diversity

°Artists spoke up for racial/social justice

°Industry did more to recognize Black roots, and

°Industry addressed racial/social justice issues

