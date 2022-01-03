EITM's Producer Krysten Warness, Host Elliot Segal, Co-Host Diane Stupar Hughes, And Producer Tyler Molnar





As first tipped last week (NET NEWS 12/30), ELLIOT IN THE MORNING debuted MONDAY (1/3) on AUDACY Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY. EITM airs weekdays from 5-9a. The longtime morning show originates from iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON, DC and is also syndicated on AUDACY Alternative WRXL (ALT 102.1)/RICHMOND. ALT 96.5.previously had KLEIN & ALLY in mornings, syndicated from sister Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES.

AUDACY/KANSAS CITY SVP/Market Manager ROXANNE MARATI said, ““We are so excited to welcome ELLIOT to KANSAS CITY and bring the highly entertaining and popular ‘ELLIOT IN THE MORNING’ show to alternative listeners. We look forward to waking up to ELLIOT, DIANE and the rest of the crew each and every morning.”

“To say I’m excited about launching EITM in KANSAS CITY is an understatement,” said ELLIOT SEGAL. “Thanks to JEFF SOTTOLANO and MIKE KAPLAN who have spent plenty of time with me discussing my vision for the show. I also want to thank ROXANNE, LAZLO and SLIM for their time and insight while the show was visiting KANSAS CITY.”

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING began on DC101 in 1999 and SEGAL was inducted into the RADIO HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2021.

« see more Net News