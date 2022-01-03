Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS clicks the Alternative format hot button in his JACOBLOG post on “When A Format Loses A Flagship.” JACOBS takes a deep dive into the Alternative format and illustrates when “The World Famous” KROQ/LOS ANGELES was in different league than everyone else in the format.

JACOBS points out:

When KROQ had it all going, it was a tribe – a movement you wanted to be a part of. In America's hippest mecca where success is fleeting and there more has-beens than big stars, KROQ's run was especially impressive. LOS ANGELINOS wanted to go to “THE WEENIE ROAST,” wear the station's logo, and be a part of a very special radio brand.

And that served as a reminder. Yes, KROQ – and other great Alternative stations over the decades have definitely been tribal in their appeal and loyalty. But much of that has been driven by attitude. The stations that truly mattered had one – or developed a vibe not just around the music, but around the lifestyle, the community, entertainment, and even politics.

Yes, there are things to be learned from the handful of stations experiencing success at the moment. But there's more upside in inventive, bright, tuned-in programmers and on-air talent figuring out a new path for this format.

The loss of a flagship isn't the end of a format. Rather it's a clarion call for innovation, experimentation, and creativity – elements that have sadly been in short supply.

