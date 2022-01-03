The 'Poorman' Marathon Rocked KOCI/Costa Mesa, CA

JIM "POORMAN" TRENTON and POORMAN’S MORNING RUSH “PMR” morning show on Noncomm community station KOCI (101.5 KOCI RADIO)/COSTA MESA, CA celebrated the new year hosting a 29-hour New Year's Marathon Party beginning FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st at 7a (PT) until SATURDAY, JANUARY 1st, 2022 at 12n (PT).

"POORMAN’S New Year’s Marathon Party" featured guests including sponsors and surprise celebrities while taking call-in requests for the 29 hours.

POORMAN said, "Somehow, I pulled it off! There were a few crazy situations like the guy during 5-6a NEW YEARS Morning who had a bit too much NEW YEARS EVE revelry, and we finally woke him up around 5:40A. I filled in taking calls from the listeners, some who knew the guy, until we revived him with numerous calls, texts, and SKYPE attempts. The other crazy hour was at 3a when some of the music set by the couple who hosted the hour was filled with 'flowery language.' Luckily, I caught it ahead of time. Many of the guest hosts were already celebrating the NEW YEAR from 11a onward, and I concluded the 29th Hour with an interview with my 98 year old father and 94 year old mother. My Dad said, I'm 98 going for 110!"

Check out highlights of the 29 hours via FACEBOOK Live on JIM "POORMAN" TRENTON's FACEBOOK page HERE, and a photo of a very tired POORMAN below.

