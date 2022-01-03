Great Deal, Act Now

In celebration of the New Year, JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST extends the pre-registration non-refundable price of $299 through SATURDAY, JANUARY 15TH. The annual event takes place in BOULDER, COLORADO at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd through FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th. Evening shows are held at the city’s legendary FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block.

Your 2020 registration will be honored in 2022 if you purchased a registration and did not request a refund. Those still holding 2020 registrations will be contacted via email with a 2022 registration confirmation.

Go here to register today.





