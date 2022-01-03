New In Raleigh, NC

iHEARTMEDIA's WDCG-HD2-W237BZ-W236CA/RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC has flipped to 95.3 THE BEAT RALEIGH’s #1 For Throwbacks-Classic Hip Hop and R&B. The station was previously ALT 95.3 before switching to all-CHRISTMAS music in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/11/21).

SVP/Programming A.J. said, “With the launch of THE NEW 95.3 THE BEAT, we are curating over 25 years of iconic music for the RALEIGH community. 95.3 THE BEAT will offer an engaging playlist that will energetically resonate with listeners across many generations."

The station launched playing 5,000 songs in a row commercial-free. More details and a full programming lineup will be announced soon.

