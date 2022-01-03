Media Days Underway

Despite the Omicron variant spreading at a rapid clip and the absence of many major exhibitors who chose not to take the risk, the CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW plowed ahead in LAS VEGAS with an abbreviated agenda, kicking off MONDAY with the traditional pair of "Media Days." Along with presentations over the two days by SAMSUNG, LG, SONY, HYUNDAI, HISENSE, INTEL, QUALCOMM, and CANON, CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ASSOCIATION VP/Market Research STEVE KOENIG offered the annual "Tech Trends to Watch" session. The convention will end a day early, concluding on FRIDAY (1/7).

KOENIG insisted that research shows consumer demand for electronics "remains strong" globally and domestically but noted that the growth tapered off by third quarter 2021 after hitting historic highs. The CTA's forecast is for 2.8% growth in the U.S. for 2022, which KOENIG noted would be a record of $505 billion but the growth rate is much lower than 2021's 9.6% or 2020's 7%. Hardware growth is projected to be at 1.8%, down from last year's 9%. The biggest hardware growth has been in 4K Ultra HD TVs (up 16%), notebook or laptop computers (up 10%), and smart appliances and doorbells (up 7% each). Also highlighted in KOENIG's talk was the growth of consumer use of services, from streaming video to food delivery and wellness and lifestyle services, attracting investors to servies start-ups, and the industry's difficulties with supply chain issues ("we need to simply build more chip-making facilities").

AMAZON, GOOGLE, META/FACEBOOK, TWITTER, T-MOBILE, LENOVO, INTEL, GENERAL MOTORS, and MICROSOFT are among the major companies foregoing in-person participation in this year's convention. The show's press conferences and panels are being offered online in virtual form for those not in LAS VEGAS.

SAMSUNG's CES unveilings included the announcement of several projects by startup companies incubated under its "C-Lab" program, enhancements to its gaming hub and QLED and MicroLED television lineup, and a new version of its CES perennial "The Frame" wall-sized TV display with a matte screen. Several companies will offer their takes on autonomous vehicles, including JOHN DEERE and MERCEDES-BENZ.

The convention's official start will take place WEDNESDAY with the State of the Industry keynote from the CTA's GARY SHAPIRO and KAREN CHUPKA, followed by GM's MARY BARRA; panels on everything from NFTs and crypto to supply chain woes and, as has been the norm for several years at CES, wearables, "smart homes," and self-driving cars.

