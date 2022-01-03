Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for DECEMBER 27-JANUARY 2 showed downloads down 3% from the previous week, and up 22% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from DECEMBER 28, 2020 to JANUARY 2, 2022 was -1% for Arts, +7% for Business, +40% for Comedy, +9% for History, +16% for News, +45% for Religion & Spirituality, +25% for Science, +9% for Society & Culture, +89% for Sports, and +13% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was -4% for Arts, +3% for Business, -4% for Comedy, +13% for History, -4% for News, +10% for Religion & Spirituality, +3% for Science, -2% for Society & Culture, -11% for Sports, and -2% for True Crime.

