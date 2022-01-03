Doyle

AUDACY Sports WMFS (92.9 ESPN) and Sports WMC-A (790 THE BET)/MEMPHIS "GARY PARRISH SHOW" Exec. Producer BENNETT DOYLE has been promoted to APD/Sports Broadcasting.

GM DAN BARRON said, "Since joining us as promotions/remote coordinator 10 years ago, BENNETT has taken on various roles and challenges... (and) has undertaken each challenge as an opportunity to stretch his limits, learn and grow. As APD-Sports, BENNETT will continue his current responsibilities and add curating and managing the programming and commercial content that airs on WMFS AM/FM, WMC-AM, WMFS-Stream and WMFS-HD2."

