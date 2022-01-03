-
BioNTech-Pfizer, iHeartMusic Awards Top Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Charts
by Perry Michael Simon
MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for the holiday week of DECEMBER 20-26, 2021, had BIONTECH-PFIZER remaining in the lead, promoting its vaccine with a whopping 116,182 instances, well ahead of second place STATE FARM. In the following week, DECEMBER 27-JANUARY 2nd, both BIONTECH-PFIZER and STATE FARM dropped out of the top 10 while promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS leaped from 44th place to the top.
The top 10 for 12/20-26:
1. BIONTECH-PFIZER (previous week #1; 116182 instances)
2. STATE FARM (#3; 70668)
3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#4; 54574)
4. GETUPSIDE (#36; 48421)
5. iHEARTRADIO (#7; 43394)
6. CAPITAL ONE (#13; 33573)
7. MATTRESS FIRM (#22; 32877)
8. TREMFYA (#24; 32614)
9. KOHL'S (#16; 32451)
10. BABBEL (#14; 31792)
The top 10 for 12/27-1/2:
1. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (previous week #144; 70017 instances)
2. GETUPSIDE (#4; 62565)
3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#3; 57309)
4. BABBEL (#10; 47301)
5. INDEED (--; 43687)
6. DUCKDUCKGO (--; 40232)
7. PELOTON (--; 38120)
8. SIRIUSXM (#59; 33794)
9. VICKS (#14; 33623)
10. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#57; 31338)