MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for the holiday week of DECEMBER 20-26, 2021, had BIONTECH-PFIZER remaining in the lead, promoting its vaccine with a whopping 116,182 instances, well ahead of second place STATE FARM. In the following week, DECEMBER 27-JANUARY 2nd, both BIONTECH-PFIZER and STATE FARM dropped out of the top 10 while promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS leaped from 44th place to the top.

The top 10 for 12/20-26:

1. BIONTECH-PFIZER (previous week #1; 116182 instances)

2. STATE FARM (#3; 70668)

3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#4; 54574)

4. GETUPSIDE (#36; 48421)

5. iHEARTRADIO (#7; 43394)

6. CAPITAL ONE (#13; 33573)

7. MATTRESS FIRM (#22; 32877)

8. TREMFYA (#24; 32614)

9. KOHL'S (#16; 32451)

10. BABBEL (#14; 31792)

The top 10 for 12/27-1/2:

1. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (previous week #144; 70017 instances)

2. GETUPSIDE (#4; 62565)

3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#3; 57309)

4. BABBEL (#10; 47301)

5. INDEED (--; 43687)

6. DUCKDUCKGO (--; 40232)

7. PELOTON (--; 38120)

8. SIRIUSXM (#59; 33794)

9. VICKS (#14; 33623)

10. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#57; 31338)

