BioNTech-Pfizer Remains Atop Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser List For December 20-26
by Perry Michael Simon
January 4, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for the holiday week of DECEMBER 20-26, 2021, had BIONTECH-PFIZER remaining in the lead, promoting its vaccine with a whopping 116,182 instances, well ahead of second place STATE FARM.
The top 10:
1. BIONTECH-PFIZER (last week #1; 116182 instances)
2. STATE FARM (#3; 70668)
3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#4; 54574)
4. GETUPSIDE (#36; 48421)
5. iHEARTRADIO (#7; 43394)
6. CAPITAL ONE (#13; 33573)
7. MATTRESS FIRM (#22; 32877)
8. TREMFYA (#24; 32614)
9. KOHL'S (#16; 32451)
10. BABBEL (#14; 31792)