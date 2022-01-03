Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for the holiday week of DECEMBER 20-26, 2021, had BIONTECH-PFIZER remaining in the lead, promoting its vaccine with a whopping 116,182 instances, well ahead of second place STATE FARM.

The top 10:

1. BIONTECH-PFIZER (last week #1; 116182 instances)

2. STATE FARM (#3; 70668)

3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#4; 54574)

4. GETUPSIDE (#36; 48421)

5. iHEARTRADIO (#7; 43394)

6. CAPITAL ONE (#13; 33573)

7. MATTRESS FIRM (#22; 32877)

8. TREMFYA (#24; 32614)

9. KOHL'S (#16; 32451)

10. BABBEL (#14; 31792)

« see more Net News