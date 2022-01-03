Sold

MORTENSON BROADCASTING's MBC OF TEXAS-KGGR, INC. is selling Gospel KGGR-A-K295DA/DALLAS to MARC RADIO DALLAS LLC for $650,000.

In other filings with the FCC, KAREN L. TOOLE, representing the estate of ROBERT CUMMINGS TOOLE, is selling Oldies KQRV (96.9 THE RIVER)/DEER LODGE, MT and K257AF/BUTTE, MT to BUTTE BROADCASTING INC. for $135,000.

And WOLFE COMMUNICATIONS is transferring low power FM WWZB-LP/MANCHESTER, KY to PROJECT RADIO with no consideration cited in the application to the FCC.

