CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Hip-Hop WWWQ-HD3 (OG 97.9)/ATLANTA has added UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated host CHUBB ROCK to the lineup along with his WEEKEND WARRIORS.

The ATLANTA-based rapper/air personality will be on 5 to 7p (ET) FRIDAY's with his “DIGGIN’ IN THE CRATES” show and it will re-air on SUNDAY from 3 to 5P (ET).

In addition, CHUBB ROCK will have his "WEEKEND WARRIORS" REDD DREAD, LADY J, B PAIZ, DJ BRO RABB, and SKAZZ DIGGA as part of the weekends with CARIBBEAN, house and reggae shows. In total, he's involved in six hours of shows on FRIDAY night, 11 hours on SATURDAY, and five on SUNDAY.

ROCK told THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION, "It’s a thought process I’ve had about bringing some really good programming to weekends on different stations. The focus is classic hip-hop and classic Dance Hall Music.” OG 97.9 is the first station to take his shows.”

The “CHUBB ROCK & WEEKEND WARRIORS” Schedule:

FRIDAY:

5-7p -“DIGGIN’ IN THE CRATES” WITH CHUBB ROCK AND THE NEEDLE DROPPERS DJ FEEL X AND DJ FROST

7-9p -“THE NIGHT SHOW” WITH B PAIZ, DJ BRO RABB AND SKAZZ DIGGA

9-11p -“HOUSE ARREST” WITH ANT B AND ROB SWINGASATURDAY:

SATURDAY:

Noon-2p -“THE CLEANUP WOMAN” WITH KEKE ROCK

2-4p -"CHOCOLATE CITY” WITH DEDE PARKER AND KING ARTHUR

4-6p –“RHYTHM AND BLENDZ DAY PARTY” WITH REDD DREAD AND LADY J

6-8p -Authentic CARIBBEAN

8-10p -“DO YOU REMEMBER WHEN” WITH ED THE GEMINI, DJ MAGIC, ZIONESS, SUPA B AND DJ REDDS

10-11p -“FROZEN VINYL” WITH DJ FROST

SUNDAY:

Noon-2p -“REGGAE SHOW” WITH MIKEY SPARKLE

2-3p -DJ FROST

3-5p -“DIGGIN’ IN THE CRATES” WITH CHUBB ROCK AND THE NEEDLE DROPPERS DJ FEEL X AND DJ FROST

