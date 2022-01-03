Chubb Rock

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Hip-Hop WWWQ-HD3-W250BC (OG 97.9)/ATLANTA has added ATLANTA-based UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated host CHUBB ROCK to the lineup. ROCK's "DIGGIN' IN THE CRATES" will air 5-7p (ET) FRIDAYS with a repeat on SUNDAYS 3-5p; in addition, ROCK's "Weekend Warriors" compatriots REDD DREAD, LADY J, B PAIZ, DJ BRO RABB, and SKAZZ DIGGA will join the OG 97.9 lineup with Caribbean, house and reggae shows on weekends, making ROCK responsible for six hours of shows on FRIDAY night, 11 hours on SATURDAY, and five on SUNDAY.

ROCK told ALL ACCESS, “It is an honor to be given the responsibility of programming 22 hours every weekend and I don’t take it lightly. We want to be the solution for the weekends. I’m from NEW YORK, so everything was about MR. MAGIC’s 'RAP ATTACK WITH DJ MARLEY MARL' on those weekends. It's what built Hip-Hop, so I’m just trying to follow the greats.

“Because of my heritage, some of the shows emphasize some of the 90s Caribbean Dancehall classics that are closely attached to Hip-Hop, as well as some House music from that same era. All of these sub-genres are closely tied to the classic hip-hop format. I want to try to also remind people that we have a syndicated daily show that stations can also play in any daypart MONDAY through FRIDAY. We are now on 14 stations across the country."

The shows will include “THE NIGHT SHOW” with B PAIZ, DJ BRO RABB, and SKAZZ DIGGA on FRIDAYS 7-9p and “HOUSE ARREST” with ANT B AND ROB SWINGA FRIDAYS 9-11p (ET); FRIDAYS; on SATURDAYS, the lineup will feature "CHOCOLATE CITY” with DEDE PARKER and KING ARTHUR 2-4p, “RHYTHM AND BLENDZ DAY PARTY” with REDD DREAD and LADY J 4-6p, "AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN" 6-8p, “DO YOU REMEMBER WHEN” with ED THE GEMINI, DJ MAGIC, ZIONESS, SUPA B, and DJ REDDS 8-10p, and "FROZEN VINYL" with DJ FROST 10-11p; and on SUNDAYS, "REGGAE SHOW" with MIKEY SPARKLE will air noon-2p, followed by DJ FROST 2-3p and the "DIGGIN' IN THE CRATES" rerun 3-5p.

