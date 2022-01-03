Chris Moradi

CHRIS MORADI has joined HALLWOOD MEDIA, a writer-producer management company, as SVP Promotion & Licensing.He joins the company from INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M, where he spent 22 years at the label group, most recently leading National Top 40 Radio Promotion. It was at IGA that MORADI was first introduced to HALLWOOD MEDIA founder/CEO NEIL JACOBSON, who also spent nearly two decades at the company, serving as President of GEFFEN before launching HALLWOOD MEDIA in 2020.

The company boasts a writer-producer roster that includes JEFF BHASKAR, MURDA BEATZ, DAVID STEWART, IAMTASH, YUNG DZA, BIPOLAR SUNSHINE, BEACH NOISE, and BRENDAN O'BRIEN, among others.

HALLWOOD MEDIA founder/CEO JACOBSON shared: “CHRIS has been one of my favorite executives for a very long time. His skills, specifically with understanding how to sell music in its most rudimentary form, is what sets him apart. As the entire industry shifts, specifically as it pertains to music discovery and licensing, knowing how to articulate the elements of what our producers, songwriters and their music do to a whole new set of music consumers on the wholesale level will be both a benefit to them and to our incredible clientele. As I’ve said before, ‘Licensing is the new Radio’ -- and we are bringing in one of the best radio people in the world to drive that shift.”

Added MORADI, “Radio promotion has been the driving force for new music discovery for decades and while it remains an important part of an artist’s journey, today new music discovery can come from anywhere. By applying promotion insights to TV, film, gaming, streaming, social media and its influencers, we will ensure HALLWOOD’s world-class stable of producers and songwriters get every opportunity to be heard. I want to thank NEIL for this opportunity, he is a visionary dealmaker and I look forward to working with him to help bend audiences closer to the art. I also want to thank my INTERSCOPE family for allowing me to help shape culture at the world’s most iconic label for over two decades.”

« see more Net News