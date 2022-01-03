Steve Borneman

TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Rock WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE has named veteran broadcasting executive STEVE BORNEMAN as General Manager.

BORNEMAN replaces JEFFERSON WARD, who announced his retirement in SEPTEMBER after 10 years as GM and has stayed on to ensure a smooth transition.

BORNEMAN’s first day will be JANUARY 10th

Commented TIMES-SHAMROCK CEO JIM LEWANDOWSKI, “We had a strong field of candidates who were very interested in leading WZBA forward. STEVE wanted the opportunity to come back and work with a company that embraces a family culture, empowers managers to create compelling content and drive revenue through creative marketing concepts and strong client relationships. We are excited to have him back on the team.”

BORNEMAN served as GM of TIMES-SHAMROCK’s WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON radio stations from 2014 to 2016 before becoming CEO for PAMAL BROADCASTING, where he had oversight of 23 radio stations.

He left PAMAL in 2020 to become COO for JAM MEDIA SOLUTION until the WZBA GM position became available.

BORNEMAN began his radio career in BOSTON as an Account Executive before ultimately joining WPLJ and WABC/N.Y., working at the two stations for over 20 years, with the last six years as President and General Manager.

Commented BORNEMAN, “I’ve known and admired JEFFERSON WARD for many years, and I’m honored that he and JIM LEWANDOWSKI have invited me to return to the company as the next manager of THE BAY. JEFFERSON, JOE HEFFRON, STEVE HUBER and the entire WZBA team have created one of AMERICA’s truly great radio stations and I will do my absolute best to live up to the amazing legacy of 100.7 THE BAY!”

