JEFF STEIN has been promoted to VP/Director Of Sales at THE MEDIA AUDIT by CEO PHILLIP BESWICK.

Commented STEIN, “I’ve been in sales and sales management, both nationally and locally for more than 25 years. To take this accrued experience and apply it in today’s highly competitive ad market is personally rewarding. In today’s fragmented consumer world, boxcar car age/gender audience numbers are becoming less relevant. Using specific consumer product and retail information, to serve advertisers is key to targeting and getting advertiser results.That is the bottom line. I look forward to building a team that gets the same thrill I do helping a growing list of clients by helping them build their revenues.”

Added BESWICK, “I’ve built a lot of respect for JEFF over the past five years. Two of his great attributes are his natural sales leadership and his sense of partnering with his clients. He epitomizes the spirit of our company, to focus on understanding our client’s needs and tirelessly super serving those needs. JEFF’s clients think of him as another member their sales team which reflects the partnership we develop with our media and agency clients.”

STEIN joined THE MEDIA AUDIT in 2017 after stints with KATZ RADIO, MEGA COMMUNICATIONS, GEOSCAPE and other broadcasters. THE MEDIA AUDIT specializes in multi-media and marketing research. The service is now in more than 60 markets with plans for expansion in 2022.

