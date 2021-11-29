Maher

Just a little over a month after returning to iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA as MD and afternoon host (NET NEWS 11/29/21), JEREMY “OTIS” MAHER’s “O SHOW” has now been syndicated by iHEART across 32 markets in 22 states.

It will air in afternoons on the company’s Country stations in a number of markets, including: KHEY/EL PASO, WWYZ/HARTFORD, KSSN/LITTLE ROCK, WDRM/HUNTSVILLE, KTST/OKLAHOMA CITY, KTOM/MONTEREY, KBQI/ALBUQUERQUE, WPAP/PANAMA CITY, WGTR MYRTLE BEACH, WMUS/MUSKEGON, KASH/ANCHORAGE and many more.

