Kate McKinnon Is 38 (Photo: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY (1/6) to ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP SVP/Promotion WEST COAST-ALTERNATIVE MYRA DEHAIS, COX MEDIA/MIAMI VP/GM RALPH RENSI, former KASE-KVET/AUSTIN PD ANTHONY “ANTMAN” ALLEN, KMGC/LITTLE ROCK PD JAY PHILLIPS, former WNNF/CINCINNATI PD LISA BIELLO, KHTQ/SPOKANE PD GARY ALLEN, COX MEDIA/TAMPA Chief Engineer ED ALLEN, WHKO/DAYTON's NORM KELLY, consultant RANDY ROBERTS, LIQUID COMPASS' SKIP WELLER, former WLHK/INDIANAPOLIS PD RYAN WILD, former MAX MEDIA/NORFOLK VP/GM DAVE PAULUS, iHEARTMEDIA/VIRGINIA-CAROLINA Digital PD ROB WHITESIDE, WRNR/ANNAPOLIS-BALTIMORE Pres./GM JEFF BODEN, KMYI/SAN DIEGO APD DELANA BENNETT, and to SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s ANDREW SCAGLIONE.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (1/7), NEIL CONSULTINGS' BOB NEIL, CUMULUS VP/Contemporary, ATLANTA OM and WWWQ PD LOUIE DIAZ, GOOD GUY ENTERTAINMENT’s TERRY ANZALDO and ANTHONY ANZALDO, journalist BEN FONG-TORRES, SAN DIEGO radio vet MICHAEL HALLORAN, former OWN President ERIC LOGAN, THE SIDDHI GROUP Pres. LOIS TODD, CORNERSTONE’s ERIN CHANDLER, SHORE FIRE MEDIA VP JACLYN CARTER, WLTB/BINGHAMTON, NY Sr. VP/GM STEVE GILINSKY, AEZRA RECORDS COO/GM MICHAEL PREGER, former CLEAR CHANNEL/DENVER Dir. AM/Programming KRIS OLINGER, WBKR/EVANSVILLE, IN PD DAVE SPENCER, WDIF/COLUMBUS, OH's LYN DANIELS, WESTWOOD ONE's JIM ZIPPO, KBBL/SANTA ROSA PD CAREY EDWARDS, WMZQ/WASHINGTON D.C. APD TY BAILEY, KNUC/SEATTLE’s KAREN DAISS, and WMNX/WILMINGTON, NC PD BRANDON “BIGG B” HICKMAN.

« see more Net News